Pg&E (PCG) Stake Increased by 683 Capital Management Llc; Aldebaran Financial Lowered Position in Gilead Sciences (GILD) as Shares Declined

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 289.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 1.92 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.59M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.07M, up from 665,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 6.56M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 6,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,668 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, down from 15,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $66.44. About 2.90M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) and Advanced Fibrosis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 25/04/2018 – GILEAD HAD BEEN SUED BY MERCK OVER ITS HEPATITIS DRUGS; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hound Prtn Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4.85 million shares. Steadfast Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.88% or 6.72M shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 10,100 shares. Silver Point Capital Limited Partnership invested in 33.7% or 13.46 million shares. Jane Street Grp Lc holds 497,294 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Centerbridge Prtnrs LP invested 16.49% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Barclays Public Limited invested in 508,078 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gradient Invests Limited Liability has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2,000 shares. Aviva Public Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 195,347 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Zimmer Lp accumulated 5.40 million shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 276,159 shares. American Grp Inc Inc holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 34,661 shares. Numerixs Investment Incorporated reported 0.47% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 335,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $44.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (Put) (NYSE:T) by 148,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (Put) (NYSE:KO).

