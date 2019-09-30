Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Jet Capital Investors LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $15.84 Million as Market Valuation Declined; 8X8 New (EGHT) Shareholder Lyon Street Capital Has Lowered Holding

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 288% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 720,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 970,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.23M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 3.93M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 13,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 24,624 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $593,000, down from 38,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 1.08 million shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF ACQUISITION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Anchorage Capital Gp reported 23.29M shares. Steadfast Capital Mngmt LP holds 2.15% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 7.04M shares. Sageworth Tru has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Stonehill Mngmt Ltd holds 28.11% or 4.28 million shares. Moreover, Tobam has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 9,783 shares. Northern has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). New Generation Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 279,492 shares or 5.05% of the stock. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.54M shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt holds 0.38% or 42,667 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies reported 1,700 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0.01% or 97,592 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors, Tennessee-based fund reported 300 shares. Caspian LP has invested 74.18% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 663 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated reported 85 shares stake.

Lyon Street Capital Llc, which manages about $432.26 million and $58.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 9,179 shares to 27,838 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK).

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.30 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $172,277 activity.