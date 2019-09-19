Pfsweb (PFSW) Position Boosted by Awm Investment Company Inc; Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh Has Boosted Toll Broth (TOL) Holding by $583,200

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased its stake in Toll Broth (TOL) by 167.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh bought 16,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 25,900 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $948,000, up from 9,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in Toll Broth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.11. About 1.36M shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – BACKLOG VALUE AT SECOND-QUARTER END ROSE TO $6.36 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – Cushing Village Partner Granted Limited lnjunction Against Toll Brothers in Lawsuit; 20/04/2018 – DJ Toll Brothers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOL); 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $6.64 BLN TO $7.31 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders lower as Toll Brothers warns on cost pressure; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Profit Falls on Higher Charges, Smaller Margin; 11/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CEO DOUGLAS YEARLEY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Pfsweb Inc. (PFSW) by 64.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 719,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.36% . The institutional investor held 1.83 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.42 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Pfsweb Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 41,060 shares traded. PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) has declined 61.18% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PFSW News: 15/03/2018 PFSweb 4Q EPS 19c; 16/03/2018 – PFSWEB INC PFSW.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 22/05/2018 – ANCORA SAYS IT BOOSTED ITS PFSWEB STAKE TO 6.22%; 22/05/2018 – PFSWEB HOLDER ANCORA ADVISORS BOOSTED STAKE BY 1%; 10/05/2018 – PFSWEB INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT 2018 SFE REVENUE TO RANGE BETWEEN $237 MLN AND $247 MLN; 15/03/2018 – PFSWEB INC – EXPECTS 2018 SFE REVENUE TO RANGE BETWEEN $237 MLN AND $247 MLN, REFLECTING UP TO 5% GROWTH FROM 2017; 15/03/2018 – PFSWEB INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $92.7 MLN COMPARED TO $102.5 MLN; 15/03/2018 – PFSweb Sees 2018 SFE Revenue $237 Million to $247 Million; 15/03/2018 – PFSWEB INC – EXPECTS 2018 LIVEAREA SERVICE FEE REVENUE TO RANGE BETWEEN $95 MLN AND $100 MLN; 10/05/2018 – PFSweb 1Q Loss/Shr 4c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold PFSW shares while 17 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold PFSW shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.66 million shares or 2.09% less from 9.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank Of Ny Mellon has 35,260 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW). Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 361 shares. State Street accumulated 0% or 24,893 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Lc reported 2,272 shares. Awm Investment Com Inc holds 1.83 million shares. Vanguard Group holds 762,332 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 1,128 shares in its portfolio. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management Ltd has invested 0% in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW). 681,592 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund L P. 128,070 are held by White Pine Cap Lc. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd has 109,572 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 43,367 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability invested in 15,952 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $192,073 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by BEATSON DAVID I, worth $7,755 on Friday, September 13. On Friday, March 22 Rosenzweig Benjamin L bought $49,585 worth of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) or 9,868 shares. WILLOUGHBY MICHAEL C bought $47,324 worth of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) on Friday, September 13. On Tuesday, August 20 the insider Thomann R Zach bought $2,400. On Friday, August 30 the insider MADDEN THOMAS J bought $32,123.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $522.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 30,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neuronetics Inc. by 154,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,074 shares, and cut its stake in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold TOL shares while 113 reduced holdings.

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh, which manages about $101.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Coal by 5,331 shares to 6,576 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 41 investors sold TOL shares while 113 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 113.89 million shares or 0.90% more from 112.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson stated it has 17,303 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 96,064 shares. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd Company has 40,619 shares. Tower Cap Limited Co (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 7,241 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 0.01% or 20,100 shares. Assetmark holds 16,397 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) for 26,088 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% stake. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Com, a Connecticut-based fund reported 44,427 shares. House Ltd Llc holds 18,495 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 29,282 shares. Pacific Global Invest holds 6,935 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.