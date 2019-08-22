PFSweb Inc. (PFSW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Since PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb Inc. 5 0.17 N/A 0.03 118.71 Viad Corp 62 1.00 N/A 1.78 38.80

In table 1 we can see PFSweb Inc. and Viad Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Viad Corp has higher revenue and earnings than PFSweb Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. PFSweb Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Viad Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.5% Viad Corp 0.00% 11.1% 5%

Volatility & Risk

PFSweb Inc.’s current beta is 0.63 and it happens to be 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Viad Corp’s 0.68 beta is the reason why it is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PFSweb Inc. Its rival Viad Corp’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. PFSweb Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Viad Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PFSweb Inc. and Viad Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Viad Corp 0 0 0 0.00

PFSweb Inc. has a 332.90% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PFSweb Inc. and Viad Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 61.3% and 93.1%. Insiders owned 2.6% of PFSweb Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Viad Corp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PFSweb Inc. 2.22% -10.46% -22.36% -39.67% -61.18% -28.27% Viad Corp -3.46% 3.64% 12.81% 31.67% 20.98% 38.03%

For the past year PFSweb Inc. has -28.27% weaker performance while Viad Corp has 38.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Viad Corp beats PFSweb Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates through GES and Pursuit segment. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures. The company also provides creative design and strategy, integrated marketing and pre/post event communications, event surveys, return on investment analysis, online management tools, attendee/exhibit booth traffic analysis, staff training, logistics/transportation, storage/refurbishment of exhibits, installation and dismantling labor, and tradeshow program management services. In addition, it offers custom exhibit design/construction, portable/modular exhibits and design, and graphics and signage products; event technology services, including event accommodation solutions, registration and data analytics, and event management tools; and audio-visual and digital services, such as digital design and content, media production, content testing, equipment rental, staging, and creative. Further, the company owns and operates hotels and lodges, and attraction destinations; and provides transportation services comprising sightseeing tour, airport shuttle, and charter motor coach services, as well as corporate and event management services for meetings, conferences, incentive travel, sports, and special events. Viad Corp was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.