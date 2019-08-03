PFSweb Inc. (PFSW)’s Financial Results Comparing With IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) and IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb Inc. 5 0.29 N/A 0.03 118.71 IHS Markit Ltd. 57 6.02 N/A 1.08 59.54

In table 1 we can see PFSweb Inc. and IHS Markit Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. IHS Markit Ltd. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PFSweb Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. PFSweb Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of IHS Markit Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of PFSweb Inc. and IHS Markit Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.5% IHS Markit Ltd. 0.00% 5.5% 2.8%

Risk and Volatility

PFSweb Inc. has a 0.63 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, IHS Markit Ltd.’s 20.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PFSweb Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, IHS Markit Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. PFSweb Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than IHS Markit Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PFSweb Inc. and IHS Markit Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 IHS Markit Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$10 is PFSweb Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 163.85%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PFSweb Inc. and IHS Markit Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 61.3% and 97.2% respectively. 2.6% are PFSweb Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of IHS Markit Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PFSweb Inc. 2.22% -10.46% -22.36% -39.67% -61.18% -28.27% IHS Markit Ltd. -0.6% -0.29% 14.06% 25.26% 21.78% 34.29%

For the past year PFSweb Inc. had bearish trend while IHS Markit Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

IHS Markit Ltd. beats PFSweb Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The companyÂ’s information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and provide deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Resources segment offers upstream, midstream, downstream, and power/gas/coal/renewables services. This segment also provides data for manufacturing processes, as well as capital expenditure, cost, price, production, trade, demand, and capacity industry analysis and forecasts. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers authoritative analysis and forecasts of sales and production for light vehicles, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, powertrain, components, and technology systems; and performance measurement tools and marketing solutions for car makers, dealers, and agencies. It also provides comprehensive data on ships, as well as monthly import and export statistics on approximately 80 countries; and specifications for military vehicles, naval vessels, and aircraft types. Its Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment offers content and analysis on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents, as well as software-based engineering decision engines; components and devices, performance analytics, and end market intelligence for technology, media, and telecom industries; and economic and risk data, forecast, and analytic tools. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment provides pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial markets participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers. IHS Markit Ltd. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.