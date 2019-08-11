PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Business Services company, PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PFSweb Inc. has 61.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 65.41% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand PFSweb Inc. has 2.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have PFSweb Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb Inc. 0.00% 1.80% 0.50% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares PFSweb Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb Inc. N/A 5 118.71 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

PFSweb Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for PFSweb Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.97 2.74 2.59

PFSweb Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $10, suggesting a potential upside of 223.62%. The potential upside of the peers is 59.28%. Based on the results given earlier the equities research analysts’ belief is that PFSweb Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PFSweb Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PFSweb Inc. 2.22% -10.46% -22.36% -39.67% -61.18% -28.27% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year PFSweb Inc. has -28.27% weaker performance while PFSweb Inc.’s peers have 42.63% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PFSweb Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, PFSweb Inc.’s competitors have 1.56 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. PFSweb Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PFSweb Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.63 shows that PFSweb Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, PFSweb Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.15 which is 15.29% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

PFSweb Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PFSweb Inc.’s peers beat on 4 of the 6 factors PFSweb Inc.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.