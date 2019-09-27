PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) Contrasting side by side

Since PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb Inc. 2 2.56 11.04M 0.03 118.71 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 -0.11 38.11M -0.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights PFSweb Inc. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PFSweb Inc. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb Inc. 444,390,774.06% 1.8% 0.5% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 4,988,219,895.29% -34.7% -24.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.63 beta means PFSweb Inc.’s volatility is 37.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has a 2.2 beta and it is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PFSweb Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PFSweb Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PFSweb Inc. and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$4.5 is PFSweb Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 69.17%. Competitively the average target price of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is $3, which is potential 279.65% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is looking more favorable than PFSweb Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.3% of PFSweb Inc. shares and 22.8% of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of PFSweb Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PFSweb Inc. 2.22% -10.46% -22.36% -39.67% -61.18% -28.27% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75%

For the past year PFSweb Inc. had bearish trend while Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. had bullish trend.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.