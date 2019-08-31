PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) and Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Comparing side by side

Since PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb Inc. 4 0.16 N/A 0.03 118.71 Hill International Inc. 3 0.40 N/A -0.45 0.00

Table 1 highlights PFSweb Inc. and Hill International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.5% Hill International Inc. 0.00% -26.1% -9.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.63 beta indicates that PFSweb Inc. is 37.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Hill International Inc. has beta of 0.88 which is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PFSweb Inc. is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Hill International Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Hill International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PFSweb Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PFSweb Inc. and Hill International Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hill International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 369.48% for PFSweb Inc. with average target price of $10.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.3% of PFSweb Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.1% of Hill International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PFSweb Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of Hill International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PFSweb Inc. 2.22% -10.46% -22.36% -39.67% -61.18% -28.27% Hill International Inc. 3.62% 12.1% 19.77% -6.53% -42.2% 2.27%

For the past year PFSweb Inc. had bearish trend while Hill International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PFSweb Inc. beats Hill International Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It also manages various phases of the construction process for construction owners, which include cost and budget controls, scheduling, estimating, expediting, inspection, contract administration, and management of contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers. The company primarily serves the United States and other national governments, state and local governments, foreign governments, and the private sector customers. Hill International, Inc. operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.