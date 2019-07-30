PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Contrasting side by side

As Business Services companies, PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb Inc. 5 0.28 N/A 0.05 79.23 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 13 2.11 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PFSweb Inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PFSweb Inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 0.9% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PFSweb Inc. are 1.3 and 1.2. Competitively, Emerald Expositions Events Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. PFSweb Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered PFSweb Inc. and Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PFSweb Inc.’s upside potential is 180.11% at a $10 average price target. Competitively Emerald Expositions Events Inc. has an average price target of $11, with potential downside of -0.45%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, PFSweb Inc. is looking more favorable than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.5% of PFSweb Inc. shares and 0% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. shares. PFSweb Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Competitively, Emerald Expositions Events Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PFSweb Inc. -8.04% -15.92% -32.68% -38.96% -59% -19.69% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. -1.39% -3.56% -11.64% 12.14% -36.22% 3.32%

For the past year PFSweb Inc. has -19.69% weaker performance while Emerald Expositions Events Inc. has 3.32% stronger performance.

Summary

PFSweb Inc. beats Emerald Expositions Events Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.