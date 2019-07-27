Pfizer (ZTS) Stake Held by Regions Financial Corp; Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) Market Value Rose While Evergreen Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (ZTS) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 23,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,623 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.83 million, up from 222,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $115.11. About 1.55M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 26/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC SAYS TO EXPAND ANIMAL VACCINE RESEARCH AND MANUFACTURING IN SUZHOU, CHINA; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr (BBN) by 59.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 19,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,746 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308,000, down from 33,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Tax Municpal Bd Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 120,478 shares traded. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) has risen 5.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 20,640 shares to 601,143 shares, valued at $60.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 197 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.51, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold BBN shares while 20 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.19 million shares or 7.67% less from 6.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) for 13,746 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel reported 48,050 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.01% in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN). Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 406,816 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 6,605 shares. Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability accumulated 0.07% or 41,912 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability reported 93,446 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Llc invested in 0.27% or 28,650 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated invested in 0% or 300 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt owns 9,143 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stifel owns 272,677 shares. Longer holds 3.47% or 130,785 shares. S R Schill & Assoc holds 0.2% or 14,430 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 0% or 39,695 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 7,487 shares to 11,771 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (JNK) by 30,469 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,270 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).