Pfizer (Put) (PFE) Holder Two Sigma Securities Trimmed Its Position by $4.07 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake Has Increased by Grisanti Capital Management Llc

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 482 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,138 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81 million, up from 1,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $995.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.99 during the last trading session, reaching $2020.99. About 2.66M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals that company employees “don’t do PowerPoint” or any other slide-oriented presentations. Instead, “Amazonians” create six-page narrative memos; 08/03/2018 – Variety: Amazon’s Film Festival Stars Program Lands at the Guadalajara Festival; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Rare Earth Minerals, Inc. Announces Micro Excelerite® Capsules now on Amazon.com; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMAZON; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN CREDIT CARD FOR SMALL-BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 06/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Amazon has already visited D-FW in HQ2 search, favors downtown Dallas; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 06/03/2018 – Carlos by Carlos Santana Shoes for Men and Zappos Partner to Benefit Charities with New Men’s Shoe Line

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (Put) (PFE) by 57.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 97,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 72,300 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 169,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 19.05M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – PFIZER, OTHER LARGE DRUG COS COULD ALSO LOOK AT SHIRE BID: BTIG; 15/03/2018 – Global Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market to Reach Over US$ 3; 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation) Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.70 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $11.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 6,572 shares to 10,600 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisign Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc (Put) (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.