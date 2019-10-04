Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined While Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Increased Stake by $455,198; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Lowered Calamp (CAMP) Holding by $1.73 Million as Share Value Declined

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Calamp Corp (CAMP) by 44.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 157,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.29% . The institutional investor held 199,786 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, down from 357,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Calamp Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 768,544 shares traded or 133.99% up from the average. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 50.44% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 19/03/2018 – CalAmp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ CalAmp Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAMP); 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.30; 07/05/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS $30M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – CalAmp Named A Winning Company For 2020 Women On Boards Diversity Award; 31/05/2018 – CalAmp Expands Access To Crash Details With Automated Push Notifications And Online Report Access; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 29C; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: CalAmp May Benefit, Industry Up for 1st Time in 5 Mos; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C TO 32C, EST. 31C

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 10,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 338,777 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.68M, up from 328,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $35.45. About 20.23M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS,INCLUDE SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION,AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING BUSINESS; 11/05/2018 – eFFECTOR Initiates Randomized Dosing in Phase 2 Checkpoint Combination Trial of eFT508 and Avelumab in Colorectal Cancer; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 13/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Sanofi warns Canada over industry treatment; Pfizer got a big boost from the new tax law; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 17/04/2018 – Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus Infections Pipeline Highlights 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 28 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 21/03/2018 – Britain’s use of copycat biotech drugs takes off while U.S. lags

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $44.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 10,949 shares to 798,924 shares, valued at $80.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth Etf (VBK) by 97,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Fund (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Limited Com has invested 0.48% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 576,357 shares. Fcg Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,020 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 6,580 are held by Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership. Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 60,708 shares. Cypress Limited Co holds 410,207 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 58,375 shares. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability Com holds 1% or 730,911 shares. Foster & Motley Incorporated reported 262,751 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Earnest Ptnrs Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 2,641 shares. Maryland Management invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 47,561 are held by Advsr Cap Ltd Liability Company. Principal Fincl Grp owns 13.45M shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Condor Capital Management reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh reported 76,954 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $627.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orthofix Intl Nv by 96,097 shares to 137,288 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 13,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Nanometrics Inc (NASDAQ:NANO).

