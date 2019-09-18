Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined While Evercore Wealth Management Raised Stake; Sol Capital Management Co Cut Its Holding in Citigroup (C) by $321,300

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 14,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 363,885 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.76 million, up from 349,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.62. About 3.75 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI INC – STRATEGIC RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP A HYBRID PHYSICS- AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-POWERED SOFTWARE PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – CURRENTLY IN PROCESS OF SELLING ITS HEADQUARTERS PROPERTY ON EAST 42(ND) STREET; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Independent Monitoring Panel Recommended Stopping Study

Sol Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co sold 4,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 41,228 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.89M, down from 45,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.28. About 2.34M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces SGD 100 Million Redemption of 3.50% Fixed Rate / Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due April 2020 and Approximately CHF 182.1 Million Redemption of 2; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES ISAO KOJIMA AS HEAD OF TREASURY, TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR; 01/05/2018 – Citigroup CEO at the Milken Conference: ‘The World Is OK’ — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings, Revenue — 3rd Update; 20/03/2018 – Citi Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $250 Million Citigroup Inc. Subordinated Bond Issuance; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS PROPOSAL TO LOWER THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING FAILED WITH 49.8 PCT OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR, PRELIMINARY COUNT AT ANNUAL MEETING; 20/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 20 (Table); 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 20/04/2018 – YORKTOWN PARTNERS HOPING TO RAISE UP TO $400 MILLION FROM SALE OF HOUSTON-BASED MERLON -BANKING

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Connecticut Wtr Svc Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) by 17,475 shares to 19,228 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 60,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 878,492 shares, and cut its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (NASDAQ:AMWD).

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79B and $367.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mid (VO) by 4,345 shares to 84,315 shares, valued at $14.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 4,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Total Return Etf (BOND).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year's $1.74 per share.

