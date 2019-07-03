Pfizer (PFE) to pay $0.36 on Sep 3, 2019; Rivernorth Capital Management Has Cut Royce Value Tr (RVT) Position

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) is expected to pay $0.36 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:PFE) shareholders before Aug 1, 2019 will receive the $0.36 dividend. Pfizer Inc’s current price of $44.22 translates into 0.81% yield. Pfizer Inc’s dividend has Aug 2, 2019 as record date. Jun 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 15.32M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR-Activating Mutations; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES Y/Y 16.8%; 08/03/2018 – U.S. FDA ADVISORY PANEL VOTES IN FAVOR OF PFIZER INC’S PFE.N TREATMENT, XELJANZ, FOR PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev Down 5%; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline has withdrawn from the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer health-care business, the British company said; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) stake by 23.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 51,016 shares as Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT)’s stock declined 0.43%. The Rivernorth Capital Management Llc holds 167,669 shares with $2.31M value, down from 218,685 last quarter. Royce Value Tr Inc now has $1.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.96. About 288,581 shares traded or 22.07% up from the average. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 13.59% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity. $1.81M worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was sold by LANKLER DOUGLAS M on Wednesday, January 30.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. UBS downgraded the shares of PFE in report on Wednesday, January 23 to “Neutral” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 31 by Argus Research. UBS initiated Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Monday, February 25. UBS has “Hold” rating and $45 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold Pfizer Inc. shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 574,864 were accumulated by Windward Capital Co Ca. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company invested in 40,126 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Us Natl Bank De reported 7.74M shares. Majedie Asset Limited holds 0.71% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 235,159 shares. Old Dominion holds 0.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 18,185 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bbva Compass Bancorp invested in 324,159 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Sequoia Advisors Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 77,460 shares. Winfield stated it has 0.41% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Davidson Advsrs holds 536,527 shares or 2.39% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 30,367 shares. 47,269 were accumulated by Seizert Cap Partners Ltd Liability. Greatmark Investment Ptnrs Incorporated invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cape Ann Financial Bank reported 1.54% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bb&T Corp invested 0.8% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. The company has market cap of $245.86 billion. It operates through two divisions, Pfizer Innovative Health and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). It has a 22.71 P/E ratio. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rothschild Invest Il, Illinois-based fund reported 224,399 shares. 52 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker. 4.25 million were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James Trust Na holds 49,136 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bessemer Inc holds 11,492 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fca Corporation Tx has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Moreover, 1607 Prns Lc has 0.1% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And Co reported 270,221 shares stake. 4 are held by Fmr Ltd. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 2,464 shares. M&T Bancshares Corporation holds 0% or 16,934 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

