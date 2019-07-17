Pfizer (PFE) to pay $0.36 on Sep 3, 2019; ORLA MNG LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (ORRLF) SI Increased By 18.75%

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) is expected to pay $0.36 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:PFE) shareholders before Aug 1, 2019 will receive the $0.36 dividend. Pfizer Inc’s current price of $42.85 translates into 0.84% yield. Pfizer Inc’s dividend has Aug 2, 2019 as record date. Jun 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 14.36M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – Reckitt ends pursuit for part of Pfizer’s consumer healthcare unit; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.00; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 21/03/2018 – Pfizer Pursues Unit Review as Reckitt Pulls Out of Auction; 21/03/2018 – Arash Massoudi: FT scoop: GlaxoSmithKline is in pole position to win the $20bn auction for Pfizer’s consumer health biz (Advil,; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on biosimilars; 28/03/2018 – New top 10!~ Elephants can’t jump? IDEA’s Mike Rea says some Big Pharma players are crushing old beliefs @ideapharma $AZN $PFE $NVS

ORLA MNG LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ORRLF) had an increase of 18.75% in short interest. ORRLF’s SI was 1,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 18.75% from 1,600 shares previously. With 5,800 avg volume, 0 days are for ORLA MNG LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ORRLF)’s short sellers to cover ORRLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.91 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company has market cap of $162.68 million. The firm explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold Pfizer Inc. shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Tru has invested 0.56% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Company has invested 0.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cohen owns 0.71% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 69,506 shares. Franklin Resources holds 0.68% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 29.70 million shares. Kopp Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Shell Asset Company invested 0.91% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Graybill Bartz & Associate Ltd accumulated 94,128 shares. Uss Inv accumulated 251,500 shares. Amer Tru Investment Advisors Lc reported 4,957 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co has 0.08% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 283,431 shares. First Financial Bank holds 178,671 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Community Svcs Grp Inc Ltd Com stated it has 220,740 shares. Richard C Young Ltd invested 1.57% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 7.26M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Altavista Wealth Management accumulated 102,094 shares or 1.54% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 12 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of PFE in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. UBS downgraded Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Wednesday, January 23 to “Neutral” rating. Argus Research upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $55 target in Thursday, January 31 report. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer Remains A Strong Hold In Our Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Pfizer To Buy Array BioPharma For $48/Share – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Pfizer’s About to Enter a Sales Slump — Here’s Why You Should Like the Stock Anyway – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. The company has market cap of $238.24 billion. It operates through two divisions, Pfizer Innovative Health and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). It has a 22.01 P/E ratio. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.