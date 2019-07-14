Pfizer (PFE) to pay $0.36 on Sep 3, 2019; AZIMUT HOLDING SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITAL (AZIHF) Shorts Increased By 4.84%

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) is expected to pay $0.36 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:PFE) shareholders before Aug 1, 2019 will receive the $0.36 dividend. Pfizer Inc’s current price of $42.40 translates into 0.85% yield. Pfizer Inc’s dividend has Aug 2, 2019 as record date. Jun 27, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.4. About 31.05 million shares traded or 33.55% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer said its study to test safety and effectiveness of its anti-smoking treatment Chantix in adolescent smokers failed to meet the main goal; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info; 18/04/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS EXPANDS GLOBAL PATENT PORTFOLIO FOR CANCER COMBINATION THERAPY; 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66

AZIMUT HOLDING SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITAL (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) had an increase of 4.84% in short interest. AZIHF’s SI was 1.49M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.84% from 1.42M shares previously. With 1,100 avg volume, 1357 days are for AZIMUT HOLDING SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITAL (OTCMKTS:AZIHF)’s short sellers to cover AZIHF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.55. About 505 shares traded. Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Azimut Holding S.p.A. provides asset management and financial advisory services in Italy. The company has market cap of $2.75 billion. It offers life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, and financial planning consultancy services, as well as manages private equity funds and invests in the digital sector. It has a 13.7 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold Pfizer Inc. shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prns, Nebraska-based fund reported 101,581 shares. Montecito State Bank And Tru reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.49% or 63,956 shares in its portfolio. Cidel Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Liability has 0.42% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 153,867 shares. Albert D Mason owns 0.17% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,457 shares. 200 are held by Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv. Washington-based Coldstream Cap has invested 0.35% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). California Employees Retirement System accumulated 22.03M shares or 1.15% of the stock. 31,111 are held by Valmark Advisers. Moreover, Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Llc has 2.56% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sunbelt Securities holds 1.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 58,255 shares. Cutler Capital Ltd Com invested in 0.67% or 38,000 shares. Windward Mngmt Co Ca holds 3.12% or 574,864 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Mngmt has 0.66% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. The company has market cap of $235.74 billion. It operates through two divisions, Pfizer Innovative Health and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). It has a 21.78 P/E ratio. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.81 million activity. Shares for $1.81 million were sold by LANKLER DOUGLAS M.