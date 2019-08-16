Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined While Zeke Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $919,422; As Celanese Corp. (CE) Share Price Rose, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Cut by $1.42 Million Its Stake

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 21,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 120,401 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 142,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 7.31M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer has been hoping to fetch as much as $20 billion for its consumer health business, which includes familiar over-the-counter brands such as Advil and Chapstick lip balm; 11/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Trial of Axitinib, Known as Inlyta, Was Stopped ‘Due to Futility’; 05/04/2018 – Pfizer Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp. (CE) by 26.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 14,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 41,137 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, down from 55,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Celanese Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $109.59. About 167,526 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 27/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Vinyl Acetate-based Emulsions Price Increases; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 16/04/2018 – Celanese Raises 2018 Outlook Following Robust Quarter — Market Mover; 04/05/2018 – Celanese International Corporation vs Daicel Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/04/2018; 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS WILL BE REVIEWING STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Arbitrage For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Pfizer’s About to Enter a Sales Slump — Here’s Why You Should Like the Stock Anyway – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 18,280 shares. Cna Corp holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 139,870 shares. Capital Invest Counsel has invested 0.38% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cookson Peirce And Inc accumulated 997,963 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd has 369,787 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Verity Asset Mgmt reported 16,500 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 79,349 shares. Riggs Asset Managment owns 2,299 shares. The Maine-based Bangor Fincl Bank has invested 0.26% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cap Incorporated Ca reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Northeast Inv Mngmt has invested 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Whitnell Company has invested 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wright Investors Ser Incorporated owns 63,039 shares.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Embraer S A (NYSE:ERJ) by 40,079 shares to 150,784 shares, valued at $2.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 22,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,909 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Celanese Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 21, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Celanese Corp (CE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Ca reported 10,950 shares. Raymond James invested in 31,857 shares or 0% of the stock. Zpr Inv Mgmt has 1.06% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 11,711 shares. Becker Capital Management Inc holds 3,007 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs invested in 5,025 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Private Trust Com Na holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 3,752 shares. 48,209 were accumulated by Aviva Public Limited Liability Company. Ameritas Prtn accumulated 2,398 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 36,900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Putnam Investments Limited invested in 276,505 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 449 shares or 0% of the stock. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability reported 2,174 shares stake. 130,576 are held by Westpac.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.78 million for 10.70 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.