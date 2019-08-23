Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined While Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Upped Holding by $2.89 Million; Cove Street Capital Position in Gtt Communications (GTT) Has Decreased by $8.04 Million

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 28.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 68,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 307,978 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, up from 239,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 15.36 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer Leads Top 10 Global Pharmaceutical Companies for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results From a Study of CHANTIX(R)/CHAMPIX(R) (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS HAS NOT YET MADE A DECISION, BUT CONTINUES TO EXPECT ONE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 32.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 236,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 496,708 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.24 million, down from 733,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.42M market cap company. The stock increased 6.62% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 741,619 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 17/05/2018 – GTT: RENEWAL OF BERTEROTTIERE IN FUNCTIONS OF CHAIRMAN, CEO; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO; 12/03/2018 – GTT SAYS BANK STREET GROUP LLC SERVED AS ADVISER TO ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS ON THIS TRANSACTION; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES GTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 03/05/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 16/05/2018 – GTT Wins 2018 Leading Lights Award for Best Deal Maker; 12/04/2018 – REG-GTT : REVENUES OF €64.2 MILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ituran Location And Control Lt (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 34,678 shares to 79,678 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 17,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 913,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (NYSE:CSU).

