Pfizer (PFE) Stock Value Declined While Kentucky Retirement Systems Raised Its Holding; Conocophillips (COP) Holder Arosa Capital Management LP Raised Its Position

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 15,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 258,548 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.20M, up from 242,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 12.25 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Highlights Need for Additional Technical Info; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA TO PAY DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES/SHARE; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 07/05/2018 – Pfizer at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 51,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 496,698 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.30 million, up from 445,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 3.12M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS TALKING WITH MIDSTREAM COMPANIES NOW ABOUT SECURING SPACE ON FUTURE PIPELINES OUT OF PERMIAN; 23/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 06/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips CEO on OPEC Cuts, U.S. Tariffs, Shale Industry (Video); 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Net $900M; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $633.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 16,230 shares to 48,770 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 39,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,188 shares, and cut its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Worth the Risk – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Oil Company Is Pounding the Table That Its Stock Is Cheap – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “World Bank tribunal lowers ConocoPhillips award – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips: Low Dividend Yield Is A Deal-Breaker – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,949 are owned by Srb Corp. Comm Bank & Trust holds 0.12% or 181,044 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Brown Brothers Harriman has 0.01% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 1,074 were accumulated by Toth Fincl Advisory Corp. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Salem Capital Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 4,000 shares. Griffin Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.96% or 74,128 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 218,896 shares. Parkside Fincl Bancorp, Missouri-based fund reported 9,394 shares. United Fire Grp Inc holds 0.22% or 10,059 shares in its portfolio. Pggm holds 0.61% or 2.00 million shares in its portfolio. 6,830 are owned by Sunbelt Securities. Paragon Mngmt holds 2.31% or 84,151 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Can Overcome Its Legal Issues – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Leaner Pfizer Positioned to Boost R&D Output – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “As Buyout Fever Grows, Alexion, Amarion and BioMarin Are Potential Targets – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “LabCentral gets state, private funds for new biomanufacturing lab space – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt owns 381,183 shares. First Commercial Bank & Tru Of Newtown accumulated 76,156 shares. The New York-based Archon Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.71% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jefferies Gru Limited holds 138,960 shares. Btim holds 0.05% or 93,464 shares. Nuwave Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,249 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 1.11% or 466,609 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.62% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 36.09M shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 56,282 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.42% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.58% or 1.16M shares. 50,235 are held by Spectrum Asset Mngmt Inc (Nb Ca). Legacy Private Trust accumulated 121,948 shares. 87,121 were reported by Hengehold Limited Com. 22,063 are held by Leisure Mgmt.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,365 shares to 81,298 shares, valued at $11.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.