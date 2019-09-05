Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined While Verity & Verity Lowered Holding by $5.18 Million; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Telos Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 4,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 25,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $123.3. About 3.23 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 06/04/2018 – Can P&G Still Be Saved? — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 48.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 123,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 131,762 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, down from 255,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.36. About 9.77 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – CO’S PROPOSAL WAS FOR PART OF THE BUSINESS ONLY; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income About 17%; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser pulls out of Pfizer consumer health auction; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS CO WILL HOLD 25 PCT STAKE IN ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS; CO WILL BE REPRESENTED ON ALLOGENE’S BOARD; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.86 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0.77% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Insight 2811 accumulated 7,205 shares. Maple Capital Inc reported 0.51% stake. 20,513 were reported by Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Company Oh. Missouri-based Cortland Assocs Mo has invested 0.12% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Smith Salley Assoc reported 133,250 shares. Botty Invsts Ltd Llc owns 0.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,455 shares. Aviance Cap Prns Limited Liability Com invested in 0.79% or 26,635 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,855 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 12.72 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Choate Advsrs reported 0.54% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Tuttle Tactical Management has 0.77% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 36,859 shares. Exchange Cap stated it has 1.97% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership owns 111,652 shares. Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.2% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 59,645 shares to 98,037 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 3,967 shares to 36,031 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 8,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,767 are owned by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id. Paloma Prns Mgmt invested in 1.27 million shares. Broderick Brian C reported 6,150 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Veritas Asset Mgmt Llp invested in 0.23% or 605,600 shares. Miles Cap holds 28,952 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Westover Cap Advsrs Lc stated it has 5,436 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Tekla Mgmt Lc stated it has 3.57% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Shoker Counsel reported 1.33% stake. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm reported 0.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Florida-based Camarda Fincl Advsrs has invested 1.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank owns 4.21M shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Colrain holds 3.98% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 79,886 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Llc invested in 877,750 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt owns 3.41% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 106,734 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5.49 million shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.66 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.