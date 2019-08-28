Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined While Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake; American Economic Planning Group Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Upped by $413,910 as Share Price Rose

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 8,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 457,306 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.42M, down from 465,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $35.04. About 16.57M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer signs deal with Allogene to develop cancer cell therapy; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser pulls out of Pfizer consumer health auction; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER: LYRICA MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY TRIAL; 18/04/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS EXPANDS GLOBAL PATENT PORTFOLIO FOR CANCER COMBINATION THERAPY

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $205.41. About 12.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Revenue Drives Solid 2Q Earnings (Video); 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 09/04/2018 – ian bremmer: BREAKING: Apple announces new emoji for Bolton’s first day as National Security Advisor.(Mustache should be big; 10/05/2018 – Apple joins push on emission-free aluminium; 20/03/2018 – China’s Huawei, Xiaomi and others could be a total of almost two years behind Apple; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS WILL TALK ABOUT TRADE WITH APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO COOK AT WHITE HOUSE TODAY -TWEET; 19/03/2018 – Apple is developing own MicroLED screens – Bloomberg

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Financial Bank De reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Schmidt P J Mngmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 10,018 shares. Motco holds 102,915 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Legacy Private Trust stated it has 0.6% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Liability holds 70,049 shares. Pzena Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 3.19 million shares. John G Ullman And Associate has invested 3.37% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Essex Fincl Incorporated accumulated 250,370 shares. Hanson And Doremus Investment Mgmt holds 1.68% or 120,352 shares. Alexandria Limited Com owns 13,830 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company reported 1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Welch Group has 0.28% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 59,106 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mrj Cap holds 2.05% or 80,453 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 23,515 shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH) by 19,725 shares to 42,922 shares, valued at $6.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 2,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,388 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (100=1 Clas.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (PFE) CEO Albert Bourla on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple Card launches for U.S. customers – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 6, 2019 : AMD, TVIX, QQQ, AZN, AAPL, TQQQ, ACB, SQQQ, HMY, SNAP, RDS/B, F – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Apple Stock Finally Escape Tariff Concerns? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple CEO makes ‘good case’ against tariffs – Trump – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.