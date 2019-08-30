Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined While Verity & Verity Has Lowered by $5.18 Million Its Stake; Suvretta Capital Management Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) Has Boosted by $112.06 Million

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 69.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 709,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.19M, up from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $155.47. About 5.16 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. TO RATING ‘A-‘; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 15/05/2018 – Tybourne Adds Snap, Cuts Netflix, Buys More Salesforce: 13F; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce

Verity & Verity Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 48.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc sold 123,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 131,762 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, down from 255,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $35.51. About 8.08 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFIZER: PDL1 IS BIOMARKER WITH ‘SOLID DATA’ FOR PFS AND OS; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: EMA Accepts Application for Dacomitinib for Same Indication; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 13/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 201803 Company: PFIZER CONS HLTHCARE; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer signs deal with Allogene to develop cancer cell therapy; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT; 09/05/2018 – US FDA SAYS EPIPENS ARE STILL AVAILABLE, FACE “INTERMITTENT SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS”; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & stated it has 13,000 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 2.59M shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Stadion Money Management Ltd Co stated it has 23,515 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Reik Commerce Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 0.51% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 1.47M shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 729,631 shares. Synovus Financial holds 659,027 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Df Dent & Inc holds 0.06% or 72,309 shares. Clark Estates Ny holds 349,100 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.23% or 28,378 shares. Old Dominion Cap Management Inc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mount Vernon Associates Incorporated Md holds 32,838 shares. Community Tru Investment Co reported 0.66% stake. 307,854 are owned by Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company. Indiana Trust Invest Mgmt has invested 0.48% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 8,333 shares to 36,351 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,320 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Tiger Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 2% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Jane Street Group Llc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 603,037 shares. Alexandria Capital Limited Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 11,680 shares. Cullinan Associates Incorporated holds 57,340 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. 3,740 were accumulated by Gp One Trading L P. Guardian Cap Advsrs Lp stated it has 1,530 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 26,402 shares. Bbva Compass National Bank holds 4,538 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. North Mngmt Corporation reported 2,046 shares. Eastern Financial Bank has 1.32% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Macquarie Limited stated it has 137,667 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Marvin & Palmer Assocs invested in 33,120 shares. Bp Plc owns 76,000 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 3.46% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 15,412 shares.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Veeva Systems Deserves Its Premium Valuation – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Salesforce before earnings, says bull – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Salesforce to buy ClickSoftware for $1.35B – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31M and $3.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 829,404 shares to 2.01 million shares, valued at $130.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.