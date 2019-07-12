Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined While Verity Asset Management Decreased Its Position; Capital International Sarl Has Cut Holding in Tableau Software Cl A (DATA) by $1.90 Million as Stock Declined

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc Cl A (DATA) by 24.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 14,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,164 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, down from 62,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $173.55. About 411,943 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc analyzed 26,443 shares as the company's stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 19.01M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer said its study to test safety and effectiveness of its anti-smoking treatment Chantix in adolescent smokers failed to meet the main goal; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer's Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 08/05/2018 – J&J's Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer's Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsr Lc owns 2.89M shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Advisor Partners Ltd invested in 0.95% or 175,124 shares. 224,371 were accumulated by Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Company holds 2.41% or 68,950 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated Inc owns 44,653 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 87,378 shares. Reliance Of Delaware reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Foundry Prns Lc invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jane Street Group Limited Company accumulated 0.02% or 361,204 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Lc reported 53,343 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Brandes Prtn LP holds 2.61% or 2.65M shares. Veritas Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 605,600 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 42,448 shares. Somerset Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,756 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.23 billion for 13.58 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 35,809 shares to 50,062 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Star Fd Vanguard Total Intl Stock Index Fd Etf Shs (VXUS) by 11,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Management Gp Limited Liability Corp invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Nordea Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 5,701 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Adirondack Trust Communication stated it has 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moore Cap Management LP invested in 0.22% or 55,000 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 8,251 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 268,134 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Vanguard Group Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6.80M shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has 550 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 257,238 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has 76 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,241 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Seatown Pte Limited stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

