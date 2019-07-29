Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined While Northeast Financial Consultants Has Cut Its Position by $948,780; Centre Asset Management Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Cut by $6.34 Million

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 45,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05M, down from 96,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $132.97. About 4.78M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 22,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.66M, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $41.42. About 50.17M shares traded or 130.41% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer in a Quandary Over Consumer-Health Business (Video); 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS INDICATE THAT CO’S 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO ONE-YEAR TERMS; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR-Activating Mutations; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE DANCO LABORATORIES, ROXANE LABORATORIES, CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS, AEGERION PHARMA

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.62 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tekla Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 5.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 897,990 shares. Signature Estate Inv Llc has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Old Republic Intl Corporation reported 1.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Missouri-based Atwood And Palmer Incorporated has invested 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New York-based Edgewood Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 4.92 million shares. Ifrah Finance Serv Incorporated owns 0.08% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,470 shares. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Llc reported 1.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc holds 2.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 741,409 shares. Main Street Ltd Llc owns 71,197 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 48,414 shares for 2.98% of their portfolio. Winslow Asset Mngmt reported 60,234 shares. Cardinal Mgmt Inc holds 1.85% or 132,666 shares in its portfolio. Windward Company Ca stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 76,336 are owned by American Rech &.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $384.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 9,680 shares to 166,320 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 60,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 331,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Macroview Mgmt Lc has 0.22% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.3% or 1.10M shares. Montgomery Invest Mngmt reported 18,962 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Advisors Inc Ok has 70,682 shares. Stillwater Investment Mgmt Limited Liability holds 70,322 shares. Moreover, Dean Inv Assocs Llc has 0.86% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 474,342 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Management. Roffman Miller Associates Pa invested in 0.1% or 19,922 shares. Leisure Mngmt has invested 0.9% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Janney Management Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 591,985 shares. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pitcairn owns 49,712 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.42% stake. 70,760 are held by Guild Investment Mgmt Incorporated. American Trust Investment has invested 0.16% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 43,291 shares to 64,685 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).