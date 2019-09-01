Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined While Haverford Trust Company Has Lowered Stake; As Credit Suisse Group (CS) Market Valuation Declined, Stifel Financial Has Decreased Stake

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 9,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 455,134 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.33M, down from 464,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 11/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Independent Monitoring Panel Recommended Stopping Study; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 86.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 168,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 27,286 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $316,000, down from 195,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.68. About 2.36 million shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 13/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALNY.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $154 FROM $151; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 19/03/2018 – Entrepreneurs are driving Asia’s wealth creation: Credit Suisse; 13/03/2018 – WHEELOCK AND CO LTD 0020.HK : CREDIT SUISSE UPGARDES RATING TO NEUTRAL; RAISES TP TO HK$56.90 FROM HK$53.90; 26/03/2018 – WESTROCK CO WRK.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $70; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/04/2018 – COMPUTACENTER PLC CCC.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1400P FROM 1380P; 13/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG CSGN.S CEO SAYS PLANNING PROCESS FOR POST-BREXIT TIMES IS WELL UNDERWAY, JOBS CAN BE EXPECTED TO BE TRANSFERRED FROM THE UK TO OTHER LOCATIONS- FUW; 05/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISOR GLASS LEWIS BACKS CREDIT SUISSE COMPENSATION PROPOSALS; 06/03/2018 – Analyst double-take: Credit Suisse slashes its McDonald’s target a day after reiterating forecast; 12/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Point Managers Oh reported 5,193 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Amica Retiree Med Tru owns 25,799 shares. Baldwin Investment Mngmt holds 7,178 shares. Parthenon Limited Liability Co holds 1.14% or 120,492 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fin stated it has 0.47% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.12% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 3,456 shares. Mackenzie Corporation holds 1.80M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Jacobs Ca holds 179,262 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel owns 138,564 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Financial Architects Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 767 shares. 6.21M were reported by Stifel. Altfest L J & Inc owns 215,163 shares. Amer Assets Management Limited Company owns 57,000 shares.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,709 shares to 58,862 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 8,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,857 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intlinc (NYSE:PM).

