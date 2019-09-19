Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined While Chesley Taft & Associates Cut by $1.12 Million Its Position; Target (TGT) Holding Has Raised by Viking Fund Management Llc

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 26,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 185,187 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02 million, down from 211,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.53. About 12.25M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER RECEIVED A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets; 24/05/2018 – ACCC – FULL COURT OF THE FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA DISMISSED APPEAL BY ACCC AGAINST EARLIER JUDGMENT IN RELATION TO PFIZER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT; 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 34,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $107.85. About 2.44M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 27/03/2018 – TARGET CORP -; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court weighs South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income $1.04B; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 23/03/2018 – Baltimore Business: Source denies report that Harris Teeter parent, Target are discussing merger; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP – TAX ACT RESULTED IN $36 MLN OF BENEFIT IN QTR DUE TO A LOWER STRUCTURAL TAX RATE IN JANUARY; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. by 2,394 shares to 6,572 shares, valued at $12.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43 billion for 14.73 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $376.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 3,500 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,000 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

