Pfizer (PFE) Stake Raised by Advent Capital Management; Bsw Wealth Partners Holds Position in Grainger W W Com (GWW)

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $13.38 during the last trading session, reaching $277.65. About 652,847 shares traded or 29.76% up from the average. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 25/04/2018 – Grainger’s Shareholders Elect 11 Directors And Other Meeting Highlights; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $38.25. About 48.31 million shares traded or 99.19% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE DID NOT PUT IN A FINAL BID FOR PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT – SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH SITUATION; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for the Treatment of Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company owns 13,105 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership has 22,620 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% or 8,009 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corp has invested 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Benjamin F Edwards owns 5,871 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.25% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Albert D Mason reported 4,924 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Whittier Tru Communication holds 0% or 49 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.14% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.04% or 717,378 shares. 2,809 were reported by Stadion Money Ltd Liability Corp. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 0.1% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Wellington Management Gp Llp holds 56,079 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Counselors Incorporated accumulated 704 shares.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 81,884 shares to 251,568 shares, valued at $16.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Intl Eqty Etf (SCHF) by 39,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,842 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F Ftse Emr Mkt Etf (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of holds 0.4% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 994,881 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.9% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Management has invested 0.49% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Professional Advisory owns 24,895 shares. Telemus Cap Llc holds 0.22% or 67,791 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associate Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 4.73M shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 144,300 shares. Caledonia Public Ltd Company has invested 4.43% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mariner Lc reported 0.49% stake. Bb&T Secs Limited Com reported 1.93M shares. 79,623 are owned by Brookstone. Moreover, Cadinha & has 0.33% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 73,205 shares. Moreover, Continental Advsrs Ltd Llc has 1.86% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).