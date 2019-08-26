Pfizer (PFE) Stake Maintained by Wms Partners Llc; Brown Advisory Securities Stake In Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Was Has Upped

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 34,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 106,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, up from 71,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $106.7. About 4.42M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $62.6 Million Of Us Rmbs Impacted By J.P. Morgan Settlement; 09/05/2018 – TopBuild Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: JPMorgan launches crypto strategy months after Dimon `fraud’ warning; 21/03/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $25; RATING NEUTRAL; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 29/05/2018 – JPM EXPECTS CORE MARKETS ACTIVITY TO BE UP BY SINGLE DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Adjusted Expense About $63B; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase First-Quarter 2018 Earnings

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 162.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 40,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 65,718 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $192.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 7.38 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – PFIZER RECEIVED A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 21/03/2018 – Arash Massoudi: FT scoop: GlaxoSmithKline is in pole position to win the $20bn auction for Pfizer’s consumer health biz (Advil,; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS WORKING WITH PFIZER INC AND U.S. FDA TO ADDRESS CANADIAN SHORTAGE OF MYLAN’S EPIPEN ALLERGY ANTIDOTE; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – CO’S PROPOSAL WAS FOR PART OF THE BUSINESS ONLY; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 6.24 million shares. 84,453 were accumulated by Pettee Inc. Arcadia Investment Management Corporation Mi reported 6,460 shares. Monarch Mgmt, Indiana-based fund reported 23,765 shares. Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.53% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 189,765 were accumulated by Chilton Mngmt Llc. First Bank Tru holds 1.63% or 26,182 shares in its portfolio. Main Street Research Ltd invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0.35% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cibc Bancorp Usa has 0.54% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 38,153 shares. Oak Associate Oh holds 0.11% or 17,000 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas accumulated 344,020 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 6,085 shares. Capital World Investors accumulated 76.78M shares. Cullen Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 2.63% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7,736 shares to 3,019 shares, valued at $253,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 14,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,799 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Asset invested in 1.21% or 223,949 shares. Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il reported 70,192 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.79M shares. Suncoast Equity Mgmt owns 5,898 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd, Us-based fund reported 371,305 shares. Verity Asset Incorporated has invested 0.81% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lynch And Assoc In has 200,504 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc owns 30,815 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Bbr Prns Ltd Co invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 325,027 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Bryn Mawr invested in 242,162 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 1.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Monetary Mngmt Grp Incorporated has 0.42% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 24,895 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 1.15% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7.38M shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc stated it has 274,755 shares.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $401.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 25,029 shares to 16,817 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,508 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).