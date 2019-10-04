Pfizer (PFE) Stake Maintained by W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co; Mcclain Value Management Has Decreased Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Position by $1.72 Million

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 27.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 68,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 183,521 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.63M, down from 252,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.33. About 552,221 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI)

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 661.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 74,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 86,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, up from 11,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 14.52M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR THE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS, INCLUDING A SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION, AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING THE BUSINESS; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Ends Talks for Pfizer Consumer-Healthcare Unit; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to View and Listen to Webcast of Pfizer Presentation at Healthcare Conference; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer Biosimilar RETACRIT (Epoetin Alfa-Epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 10,262 shares. Icm Asset Mngmt Wa reported 3.22% stake. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv reported 343 shares. Ftb reported 759 shares. Campbell Investment Adviser Limited Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 13,653 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp has invested 0.04% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 86,124 shares. Springowl Associate Ltd Liability Corp reported 33,600 shares. Panagora Asset invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Bessemer Grp invested 0% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). 73,530 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Kennedy Capital Mngmt has invested 0.3% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 503,001 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Moore Cap LP invested 0.17% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.39M for 14.12 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $295,388 activity. The insider BALL M LEROY bought 2,000 shares worth $36,360. $35,060 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares were bought by Davis Elliot S. Another trade for 2,900 shares valued at $51,620 was bought by Harris Timothy J. Powers Elizabeth C also bought $36,340 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, August 14. $91,800 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Co Pa accumulated 640,571 shares. Mackenzie Corp has invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Adams Asset Lc reported 153,089 shares. Buckingham Cap Mgmt reported 62,867 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 100,194 shares. Whitnell owns 10,307 shares. Northpointe Capital Ltd Llc owns 83,533 shares. 68,796 were reported by Stillwater Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Perkins Coie Tru Com reported 1.12% stake. Triangle Securities Wealth Management has 0.39% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 17,542 shares. Jane Street Gp accumulated 0.03% or 451,576 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.21% or 50,180 shares. Sun Life owns 4,485 shares. Azimuth Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.58% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).