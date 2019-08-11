Pfizer (PFE) Stake Maintained by Steinberg Global Asset Management; Hill International (HIL) Holder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Increased Stake by $326,732 as Market Valuation Rose

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 76.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 96,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 223,949 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95M, up from 127,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 21.61 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients with Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SEES CONTINUED GROWTH IN ANTICOAGULANT MARKET SHARE FOR ELIQUIS; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar; 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – OFFSET BY EROSION OF CRESTOR SALES; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER REAFFIRMS ALL COMPONENTS OF 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – FIRST STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT ONE YEAR LATER IN HEALTHY ADULTS 50 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Hill International Inc (HIL) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 163,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 1.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Hill International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.78M market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About 108,427 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 16/04/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONALHOLDER ANCORA BOOSTED STAKE TO ~5.4%; 16/04/2018 – Ancora Advisors, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Hill Intl; 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Details Standstill Agreement With Hill International in Friday Securities Filing; 09/03/2018 – Hill International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 21% to 13 Days; 05/03/2018 – MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL – TO KEEP 6 EMMA & ROE STORES OF 30 CURRENTLY OPEN ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND; REMAINDER TO BE CLOSED BY 30 JUNE 2018; 03/05/2018 – Hill International Expands Presence in India with Multiple Rail / Metro Project Selections; 08/05/2018 – Hill International Announces Restatement Filing; 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires Imad Ghantous as Senior Vice President; 16/04/2018 – ANCORA ADVISORS LLC REPORTS 5.44 PCT STAKE IN HILL INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF APRIL 12 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Hill International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 111% to 27 Days

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. Sgro David had bought 63,000 shares worth $140,560 on Monday, May 13. Weintraub Todd E bought $11,100 worth of stock.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Comm Bcp (NASDAQ:CZWI) by 40,028 shares to 338,388 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 53,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 617,681 shares, and cut its stake in Community Healthcare Trust.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 432 shares to 7,669 shares, valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 7,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,202 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG).