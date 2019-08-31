Pfizer (PFE) Stake Maintained by Joel Isaacson & Company Llc; Intuit (INTU) Holder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Stake by $436,653

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 1,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 47,725 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.48 million, down from 49,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $288.36. About 783,703 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 27,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 92,489 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, up from 65,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 16.80M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX DIDN’T MEET CONTINUOUS ABSTINENCE RATE; 17/05/2018 – Pfizer: LYRICA Oral Solution CV Phase 3 Trial in Pediatric Epilepsy Meets Primary Endpoint; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 25/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA FY XTANDI SALES 294.3B YEN; 22/05/2018 – A Study Analyzing Observational Data Shows Real-World Effectiveness of Prevnar® 13 in Adults Age 65+; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 18/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF TEAMSTERS – URGES PFIZER SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL 7 FOR CORPORATE POLITICAL SPENDING DISCLOSURE; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where to Focus When Intuit Reports Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About Intuit Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INTU) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tech Stock News: Earnings From VMware, Salesforce, and Intuit – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Intuit (INTU) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 26,789 shares to 296,877 shares, valued at $32.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 18,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Finance holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,294 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership reported 49,167 shares. D E Shaw & reported 9,927 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 10,520 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Telemus Cap Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,428 shares. 1,693 are owned by Cornerstone. Walleye Trading Limited stated it has 0.07% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Atlanta Co L L C has 404,634 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 36,960 shares. 87,800 were accumulated by Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt Limited. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.19% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 6,203 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Psagot Investment House Limited, Israel-based fund reported 2,501 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co accumulated 334 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vestor Cap Limited Liability Com reported 966 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. White Pine Investment invested in 3.07% or 144,604 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc owns 0.28% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 78,346 shares. Argent Trust Co reported 294,113 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Company has 4.73 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Linscomb Williams holds 137,495 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc stated it has 938 shares. Walter Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv reported 2.39% stake. Congress Asset Mngmt Company Ma has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 303,056 shares. Private Harbour Inv Mngmt Counsel Limited Liability reported 16,985 shares stake. Quantum Mngmt holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 19,838 shares. 41.83 million are owned by Fisher Asset Management Lc. Weik holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 10,500 shares. 59,297 are owned by Guardian Mngmt.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DLS) by 5,637 shares to 6,186 shares, valued at $407,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.