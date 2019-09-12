Pfizer (PFE) Stake Held by W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co; Autohome (ATHM) Holder Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Increased Its Position by $30.35 Million as Stock Declined

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 661.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co bought 74,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 86,163 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, up from 11,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.52. About 7.97 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – PFIZER’S BIOSIMILAR RETACRIT® (EPOETIN ALFA-EPBX) APPROVED BY U; 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT; 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Independent Monitoring Panel Recommended Stopping Study; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Autohome Inc (ATHM) by 36.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 357,060 shares as the company's stock declined 23.31% . The hedge fund held 1.33M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.19 million, up from 976,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Autohome Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $97.69. About 278,322 shares traded. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News; 08/05/2018 - Autohome 1Q EPS $2.80; 08/05/2018 - Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 08/05/2018 - AUTOHOME SEES 2Q REV. 1.78B YUAN TO 1.80B YUAN, EST. 1.74B YUAN; 08/05/2018 - AUTOHOME 1Q REV. 1.29B YUAN, EST. 1.24B YUAN; 08/05/2018 - Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M; 08/03/2018 - CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 08/05/2018 - Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 08/05/2018 - AUTOHOME INC - QTRLY ADJ SHR RMB 4.36; 09/05/2018 - AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 08/05/2018 - AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.45% stake. Orrstown Fincl, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,407 shares. Pettee Invsts owns 135,949 shares. Proffitt And Goodson invested in 21,489 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi owns 1.16% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 212,078 shares. American Bancshares holds 169,479 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) LP owns 42,809 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc reported 35,135 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. The California-based Cohen Management has invested 0.7% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Cabot has 0.27% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 9,000 shares. D Scott Neal has 10,823 shares. Greylin Mangement has 0.46% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 47,085 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 21.07 million shares. Botty Ltd Liability holds 19,471 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs stated it has 0.32% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.