Pfizer (PFE) Stake Held by Advent Capital Management; As Michaels Cos (MIK) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Highfields Capital Management LP Has Trimmed by $44.00 Million Its Stake

Highfields Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 54.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highfields Capital Management Lp sold 4.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The hedge fund held 3.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.58M, down from 7.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highfields Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 653,699 shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.18; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Completed Its Strategic Review of Aaron Brothers; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Pottery Wheel Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 1.5%; 17/05/2018 – CPSC: MICHAELS RECALLS POTTERY WHEEL KITS FOR FIRE-BURN HAZARD; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL BE BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $170 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Halloween Candle Holders Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 38C, EST. 47C

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 566.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.07. About 10.00M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALLS FOR HYDROMORPHONE HCL INJECTION; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 27,980 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker I by 60,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406,097 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc.

Highfields Capital Management Lp, which manages about $22.71 billion and $727.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,168 shares to 47,872 shares, valued at $13.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

