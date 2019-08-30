Pfizer (PFE) Stake Has Upped by Altavista Wealth Management Inc; Wexford Capital LP Has Increased Its Parsley Energy (PE) Holding by $4.30 Million

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 226,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 1.24 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.93 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 2.67M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 29.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 23,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 102,094 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 78,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.45. About 9.34M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 22/03/2018 – GSK tipped to win Pfizer auction; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS INDICATE THAT CO’S 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO ONE-YEAR TERMS; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 23/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Gains CHMP Positive Opinion for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine) in Europe; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spc Financial Inc owns 18,925 shares. King Luther Corp reported 43,830 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Bright Rock Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Oakbrook Invs Ltd stated it has 13,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 13.19M were reported by Blackrock Incorporated. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Commerce invested in 14,172 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Commerce Ltd invested in 1,500 shares. Cordasco Networks holds 0.01% or 373 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Rafferty Asset Limited Liability holds 134,393 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 151,730 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) invested in 0.03% or 16,934 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 20,600 shares. Icon Advisers has 1.01% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 364,988 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $155.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 65,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,533 shares, and cut its stake in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Fin holds 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 14,074 shares. Lourd Capital Lc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Putnam Investments Lc has 6.60M shares. The New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hennessy stated it has 264,400 shares. Kingfisher Limited Com reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Northstar Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 19,464 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.3% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 3.96 million shares. Fulton Bancorp Na holds 71,756 shares. Kansas-based Paragon Capital Management Limited Co has invested 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Albert D Mason, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,457 shares. Regent Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 57,159 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Mgmt Pro stated it has 6,085 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Twin Cap Mngmt Inc has 359,380 shares.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT) by 19,676 shares to 19,185 shares, valued at $977,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

