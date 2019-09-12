Pfizer (PFE) Stake Has Lifted by Institute For Wealth Management Llc; As Sonoco Prods Co (SON) Stock Declined, Advisors Asset Management Has Increased by $408,720 Its Holding

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 23.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 6,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 32,842 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, up from 26,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $59.56. About 518,187 shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 14/05/2018 – Sonoco’s New Digital Printing for Displays Offers Brands Quality, Agility; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Welcomes Robert C. Tiede as President and CEO; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS FOR $150M CASH; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Issues 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FULL-YEAR 2018 BASE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.22 TO $3.32; 19/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – 20/20 VISION TARGET OF GROWING ANNUAL REVENUE TO GREATER THAN $6 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees Transaction Closing 3Q 2018; 02/04/2018 – Sonoco Names Robert C. Tiede Pres and CEO; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL OF CONITEX SONOCO WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SONOCO’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Acquisition of Highland Will Be Accretive to Earnings in 2018

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 37.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc bought 16,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 58,335 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53M, up from 42,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.41. About 15.56 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA EXPANDS PACT WITH PFIZER ONCOLOGY; 23/05/2018 – STRATA ONCOLOGY FUNDING ROUND LED PFIZER, MERCK & CO; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY; 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,934 shares to 17,969 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 5,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,860 shares, and cut its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold SON shares while 111 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 72.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 72.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 0% or 38,846 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company owns 227,282 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 20,609 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) for 3,735 shares. Hallmark Cap Management Inc stated it has 31,572 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Putnam Invs reported 0.01% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.06% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) or 199,700 shares. Huntington Natl Bank has 702 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 492,294 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Palladium Limited Liability Corp invested in 15,231 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Captrust Advsrs reported 0% stake. Davenport Lc has 3,104 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bancorporation Of has invested 0.01% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 445,098 shares. 1.39 million are held by Bank Of Ny Mellon.

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Containerboard prices still under pressure – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sonoco Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sonoco Announces New Chief Information Officer NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sonoco Products Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 32,821 were reported by Lourd Cap Limited Liability Corp. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.31% or 270,132 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 43,557 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp holds 0.8% or 5.38M shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 6.88M shares. Appleton Prtn Incorporated Ma has invested 0.23% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Adams Asset Advsr Llc holds 1.02% or 153,089 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth owns 1.11% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 466,609 shares. Cambridge Inv Advisors Inc holds 0.4% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 995,460 shares. Cincinnati, Ohio-based fund reported 3.24M shares. Stralem & Inc invested in 136,167 shares or 3.21% of the stock. Pittenger Anderson reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Northern Trust stated it has 0.79% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited holds 35,119 shares. 4,733 are held by Goodwin Daniel L.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $451.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 8,140 shares to 42,196 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Etf by 7,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,672 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).