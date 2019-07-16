Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined While Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Boosted Position; Innospec (IOSP) Shareholder Cna Financial Trimmed Stake by $581,000 as Market Value Rose

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 12,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,509 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 127,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.75. About 19.05 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – South Africa may ask pharma firms for fee to clear drug review backlog; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 43.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,217 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $768,000, down from 16,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $92.16. About 68,551 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 12.85% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 25,944 shares to 50,202 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 24,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,108 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 138,528 shares. Moreover, Arrow Finance has 1.28% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 129,856 shares. Chemung Canal Trust has invested 2.47% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Td Capital Llc holds 0.01% or 825 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Limited holds 0.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 18,600 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd invested in 175,124 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 7.74M shares. Violich Cap Mgmt holds 0.28% or 26,470 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parsec Financial has 0.05% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has invested 2.33% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 24.84M shares. Northeast Consultants has invested 11.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Quantitative Mngmt has invested 0.98% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 43,530 are held by Zwj Counsel. Wisconsin-based Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.72% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Analysts await Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $1 per share. IOSP’s profit will be $27.42 million for 20.57 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Innospec Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 13,000 shares to 77,142 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 48,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,076 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).