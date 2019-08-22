Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined While Perkins Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $318,570; Wells Fargo & Company Maintains Stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 361.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 647,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 827,290 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.55 million, up from 179,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.27. About 4.35M shares traded or 92.16% up from the average. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Co Announces CEO Transition Plan; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – EMILY WALDORF PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF CORPORATE STRATEGY; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro points to steel tariffs as possibly hurting the company’s bottom line going forward; 26/03/2018 – Campbell Snacks Leadership Team Will Be Led by Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Formerly Pres, Campbell’s U.S. Biscuits and Snacks; 21/03/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – HILADO RECENTLY RETIRED FROM ALLERGAN PLC AFTER SERVING AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO FROM DEC. 2014 TO FEB. 2018; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING SNYDER’S-LA; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO Exits as Company Plans Strategic Review of Portfolio; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL: EXPECT `DOUBLE DIGIT’ INCREASES ON STEEL, ALUMINUM; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL REPORTS STRATEGIC REORGANIZATION

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 11.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 7,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 59,449 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 67,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 17.43M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Favorable Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Meeting on XELJANZ® (tofacitinib) for Moderately to Severely; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INITIATES DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology; 25/05/2018 – Pfizer is under pressure to resolve a shortage of life-saving EpiPens; 23/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECISION IS SUPPORTED BY TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 TRANSTHYRETIN CARDIOMYOPATHY (ATTR-ACT) STUDY

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natera Inc by 71,200 shares to 129,900 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Pareteum Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated invested in 12.33 million shares or 0.74% of the stock. Allen Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 15,521 shares. Westchester Inc stated it has 189,490 shares. Lourd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). South Carolina-based Greenwood Capital Assocs Limited Com has invested 2.32% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Crossvault Cap Limited owns 58,694 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Com (Trc) reported 100,033 shares. Northstar Investment Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.07% or 16,800 shares. Reik And Co Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 18,205 shares. Verus Fin Ptnrs Inc owns 10,646 shares. First Interstate Bankshares reported 34,583 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Shelter Mutual Insur stated it has 184,500 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 56,994 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Pfizer Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Third Point unloads on Campbell Soup – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Campbell Soup: Investor Day In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What To Expect From Campbell Soup’s Investor Day – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Campbell Soup Co. reportedly sells Arnott’s biscuits for $2.2B – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AOR) by 1.75 million shares to 370,009 shares, valued at $16.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put) by 1.89M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,000 shares, and cut its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold CPB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 154.36 million shares or 0.72% more from 153.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania Trust Communication invested in 0.12% or 47,601 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 10,200 shares. Landscape Capital Management Lc reported 0.06% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 9,937 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.06% or 122,030 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability has 1.34 million shares. Chicago Equity Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Tobam holds 2.47% or 1.28M shares. Natixis invested 0% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 58 shares stake. Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 44,623 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Valley National Advisers holds 3,283 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.