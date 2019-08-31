Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined While M Holdings Securities Has Raised Its Holding; As Tyler Tech (TYL) Share Value Rose, North Star Asset Management Has Increased by $454,716 Its Stake

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 8,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 39,851 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 31,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 16.80M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 01/05/2018 – PFE: TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN WILL PLAY ROLE IN CANCER TREATMENTS; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 15/05/2018 – FDA approves first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tyler Tech (TYL) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 2,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 20,021 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 17,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tyler Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $256.54. About 176,623 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies: New Employment Agreements Provide for Automatic One-Year Extension at End of Five-Year Initial Term; 09/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Enters Into New, Five-Year Employment Agreements With CEO, President, CFO; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – JOHN S. MARR JR. ASSUMES ROLE OF EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tyler Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYL); 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Annuonces John Marr Assumes the Role of Executive Chairman and Continue to Serve as the Chairman; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 23/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Receives Louise Allen Award for Community Service Contributions

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Limited Liability reported 28,378 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 129,760 shares stake. Waters Parkerson And Llc stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Miller Howard Invs reported 2.5% stake. Lipe & Dalton, New York-based fund reported 4,519 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt Inc reported 7.59 million shares. Kopp Inv Lc owns 0.24% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 6,929 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt owns 86,360 shares. Polar Cap Llp has 2.31M shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush And Com stated it has 30,914 shares. Zeke Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.48% or 120,401 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 9.25 million shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. M&T Comml Bank reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Stillwater Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.22% or 70,322 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83M and $432.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 7,382 shares to 4,589 shares, valued at $507,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 11,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,477 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Bankshares And Trust has invested 0.03% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Moreover, Texas Yale has 0.24% invested in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Envestnet Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 45,802 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 104,047 shares. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 1,509 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 17,793 shares. Us Retail Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 84,380 shares. Vigilant Mgmt holds 0.01% or 450 shares in its portfolio. Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited Liability stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 33,668 shares. Select Equity Grp Inc Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Virtu Fincl Llc invested in 0.03% or 2,911 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Co holds 1,000 shares. Reliant Invest Management Limited Company has invested 2.57% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Cambridge Advsr holds 0.01% or 4,953 shares.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis (NYSE:BMS) by 20,500 shares to 514,195 shares, valued at $28.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) by 7,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,445 shares, and cut its stake in Perrigo Plc (NYSE:PRGO).