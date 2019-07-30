Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined While Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Lowered Its Holding by $365,904; Fiserv (FISV) Holder Transamerica Financial Advisors Cut Holding as Valuation Rose

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $104.02. About 5.73 million shares traded or 28.48% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Troy Asset Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President; 30/05/2018 – Broadway Bank Enhances Commercial Banking Experience to Support Growth Goals; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems analyzed 8,712 shares as the company's stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31 million, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $216.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.98% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.97. About 64.94 million shares traded or 189.96% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Llc reported 10,471 shares stake. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 2.75 million shares. Westpac invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Spinnaker invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Fayez Sarofim reported 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Papp L Roy And Assoc holds 35,629 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Ballentine Prns Llc has 3,648 shares. Wexford Lp has 101,599 shares. Tiemann Invest Limited Liability Com reported 5,500 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Korea Invest holds 0.06% or 144,100 shares in its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 0.05% or 1.45 million shares.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Total System Services Surged 57.8% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CXI Expands Straight-Through-Processing of International Payments Solutions For Financial Institutions – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fiserv discusses effects of BofA JV dissolution – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fiserv Q2 EPS beats by a penny; reaffirms guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, FISV – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $337.96M for 30.24 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 9,131 shares to 18,064 shares, valued at $959,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Wall Street dips on US-China trade tensions, Fed meeting eyed – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OK’s Pfizer’s Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. AbbVie – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pfizer (PFE) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer’s crisaborole ointment safe in infants and toddlers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.