Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined While First Business Financial Services Trimmed by $310,380 Its Holding; As Centene (CNC) Market Valuation Rose, Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Increased Holding by $349,800

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 6,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 2.02 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 47.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 7,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 8,146 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 15,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.37. About 12.14 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 26/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 26 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 30/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF XELJANZ (TOFACITINIB) TO INCLUDE ADULTS WITH MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser pulls out of Pfizer consumer health auction; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Letko Brosseau & Inc reported 2.21 million shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. City Holdings holds 90,588 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited holds 0.49% or 61,615 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 99,892 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Arrow Fin Corp reported 1.28% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kj Harrison And Prtnrs reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.59% stake. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mgmt Limited Liability invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gofen And Glossberg Lc Il holds 462,836 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc accumulated 96,854 shares. Iowa Bancorp, Iowa-based fund reported 125,316 shares. Paradigm Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 5,925 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 3.15M were reported by Hexavest Inc. Old Natl Natl Bank In has 0.54% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

First Business Financial Services Inc, which manages about $560.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 18,405 shares to 132,538 shares, valued at $25.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) by 37,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR).

