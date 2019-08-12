Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined While Cambridge Trust Company Lowered Its Stake by $307,104; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Raised Bank New York Mellon (Put) (BK) Holding by $1.23 Million

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 7,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 101,005 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29M, down from 108,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 24.09M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare heart disease drug succeeded in a late-stage study; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS FROM CO TO 16 PRE-CLINICAL CAR T ASSETS LICENSED FROM CELLECTIS AND SERVIER; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE A SPIN-OFF, SALE; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca sales hit by generic competitors to Crestor statin; 09/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 9 / 2018 – Pfizer, Inc. – North Country Region; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI IN PACT WITH PFIZER FOR AI-POWERED MOLECULAR MODELING; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.20 BLN RUPEES VS 4.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/03/2018 – PFIZER – POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVES FOR CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS,INCLUDE SPIN-OFF,SALE OR OTHER TRANSACTION,AND PFIZER ULTIMATELY RETAINING BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Still Sees 2018 Adjusted R&D Expenses $7.4B-$7.9B

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) (BK) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 73,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, up from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.81. About 5.08M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 29/05/2018 – 41EE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – 43AL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/04/2018 – 94PC: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – ETFs not to blame for market turbulence, says BNY Mellon; 25/04/2018 – 93SH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 25/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BNY Mellon, Under Investor Pressure, Posts 9% Revenue Growth; 06/03/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Derrick Says Search for Yield Has Disappeared (Video); 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Noninterest Expense $2,74B; 13/04/2018 – 34PH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Wells Fargo beats expectations in second-quarter earnings report – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BNY Mellon Declares Dividends – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Did BNY Mellon’s Net Interest Margin Figure Reverse Its Declining Trend In Q2? – Forbes” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (Call) (NYSE:RF) by 115,800 shares to 163,300 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 252,761 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 328,936 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Bancorporation.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 4,289 shares to 122,328 shares, valued at $11.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 10,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pfizer Continues To Build Its Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

