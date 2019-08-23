Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Wright Investors Service Cut Position as Stock Price Declined; Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Holder Saba Capital Management LP Lowered Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Wright Investors Service Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 10.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc sold 7,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 63,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 70,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 15.36 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE); 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 ATTR-ACT STUDY OF; 03/04/2018 – Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE – an inside look; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 88.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saba Capital Management Lp analyzed 1.82M shares as the company's stock declined 4.17% . The hedge fund held 226,790 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $14.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 5.60 million shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Wright Investors Service Inc, which manages about $1.36B and $247.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 41,668 shares to 91,485 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 5,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Saba Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.93 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Aberdeen Glbl Opp F (FAM) by 81,010 shares to 354,833 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 3.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muni N Y Inter Dur (MNE).