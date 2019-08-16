Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Wms Partners Increased Stake; As Electronic Arts (EA) Market Valuation Declined, Johnson Financial Group Lifted Stake

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 190.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 4,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 2,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.88. About 2.83 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 162.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 40,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 65,718 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.48. About 28.41 million shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – Pfizer Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (SNDA) for XTANDI(R) (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 19/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 21/03/2018 – GSK in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – IN TRIAL, NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE OBSERVED, AND SAFETY PROFILE WAS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN PROFILE OF INLYTA IN ADVANCED RCC; 30/05/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF XELJANZ, MADE BY PFIZER; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER ALTERNATIVES INCLUDE A SPIN-OFF, SALE

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 9,030 shares to 7,118 shares, valued at $471,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VOX) by 3,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,894 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Ltd Company has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Meritage Gru Limited Partnership holds 1.35 million shares or 2.91% of its portfolio. Moreover, Guardian has 0.05% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 0.13% or 13,099 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 3.07M shares. 1.73M were reported by Coatue Limited Liability. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 4,415 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sumitomo Life Insur holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 16,165 shares. Massachusetts-based Natixis LP has invested 0.31% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Amp Ltd invested in 0.09% or 148,160 shares. Oakbrook Investments Lc reported 23,435 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 0.06% or 2.20 million shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Associates Limited holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 1,339 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 532,223 are held by James. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 28.62 million shares. 255,571 were reported by Jp Marvel Advsr Lc. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Profund Advsrs Llc has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tompkins Fin Corporation, New York-based fund reported 97,133 shares. New York-based Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). S&Co Inc has 0.14% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.99% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). West Coast Limited Liability Company owns 4,836 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 38,141 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Prescott Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 6,000 shares. Choate Inv Advsr, Massachusetts-based fund reported 163,171 shares. Accredited Inc holds 25,409 shares. 20,359 were accumulated by Wealthquest.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $401.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,858 shares to 137,921 shares, valued at $16.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,508 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).