Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Wms Partners Has Boosted Its Holding; Adobe (ADBE) Holder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Raised Its Stake by $352,184 as Stock Price Rose

Wms Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 162.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc bought 40,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 65,718 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 30.47M shares traded or 19.70% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/04/2018 – Pfizer Doses First Patient Using Investigational Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Phase 3 Trial of Axitinib as Adjuvant Treatment for Patients at High Risk of Renal Cell Carcinoma; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: No New Safety Signals Observed, Safety Profile Consistent With Known Safety Profile in Advance Renal Cell Carcinoma; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – STUDIES EVALUATING INLYTA IN COMBINATION WITH IMMUNE CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS FOR VARIETY OF ADVANCED STAGE CANCERS, INCLUDING RCC, TO CONTINUE; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 16/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA IS SAID TO WEIGH SALE OF U.S. RIGHTS FOR CRESTOR; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP DRIVE BIOSIMILAR ADOPTION

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 53.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 1,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,797 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $276.14. About 4.10M shares traded or 64.85% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 891,754 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Lathrop Investment Mgmt stated it has 66,280 shares or 5.26% of all its holdings. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.2% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.14% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 890 shares. Westfield Mgmt Lp has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Utah Retirement System stated it has 92,904 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 733 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.49% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Aperio Gru Lc, California-based fund reported 343,331 shares. Quantitative Inv Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 12,000 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter stated it has 10,550 shares. Hl Llc accumulated 20,345 shares.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VHT) by 4,371 shares to 6,163 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,115 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Wms Partners Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $401.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,383 shares to 80,912 shares, valued at $11.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 4,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,539 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.