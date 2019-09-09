Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Wellington Shields Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $508,410 as Share Price Declined; Benedict Financial Advisors Lifted Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 6,364 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 78,722 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66M, up from 72,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.92 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 12,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 94,986 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, down from 107,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 19.80 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 23/04/2018 – PFIZER RECEIVED A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers; 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION; 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 30/05/2018 – FDA:XELJANZ HAS BOXED WARNING FOR SERIOUS INFECTIONS,MALIGNANCY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Cap Ltd Co has 0.23% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 10,977 shares. Qs Ltd Com holds 811,023 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 739,617 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association owns 5.28M shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.18% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Haverford Tru Commerce stated it has 455,134 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Natl Pension has invested 0.91% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Atlas Browninc holds 1.43% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 47,548 shares. The Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Va has invested 4.35% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Profund Ltd Co holds 307,854 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Wright Investors Inc has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Girard Partners Ltd has invested 0.71% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Georgia-based First City Capital Management Inc has invested 1.91% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 1.17 million shares. Miller Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.32% or 29,000 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.35B for 14.72 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf by 16,837 shares to 27,600 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “After Hours: Yum! Brands Gets a New CEO, Verizon Sells Tumblr – The Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “6 Stocks Poised to Score Big on the 5G Wave – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “AT&T’s Content Moves Make Sense – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 5G Stocks to Buy Now for the Future – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 1.40M shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.33% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Inc holds 0.58% or 65,675 shares in its portfolio. Comm National Bank owns 1.21M shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Waters Parkerson & Com Ltd Liability Com holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 372,133 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 12,361 shares. Bright Rock Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 179,175 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.35% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Factory Mutual Ins holds 1.1% or 1.58 million shares in its portfolio. Hanseatic Mgmt Ser accumulated 7,845 shares. Hamel Inc stated it has 94,632 shares. Addison invested in 3,514 shares or 0.16% of the stock. The Illinois-based Ubs Oconnor Ltd has invested 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dodge And Cox reported 5,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings.