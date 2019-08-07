Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Verity Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.11 Million; Keating Investment Counselors Has Raised Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $5.48 Million

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 660.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 127,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 146,765 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, up from 19,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 11.29M shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 29.63M shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – PFIZER RECEIVED A COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER; 19/03/2018 – BioDuro Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. Leads to Creation of a Shelf-Stable Fluorosulfation Reagent; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare heart disease drug succeeded in a late-stage study; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO – CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 03/04/2018 – Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE – an inside look; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR NET 1.05B RUPEES; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER AND ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER INTO ASSET CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT FOR PFIZER’S ALLOGENEIC CAR T IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 6,650 shares to 12,095 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO) by 16,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).

