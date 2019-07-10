Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Verity Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.11 Million; United States Stl New (X) Holder Msdc Management LP Cut Its Stake by $1.22 Million

Msdc Management Lp decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Msdc Management Lp sold 64,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 838,385 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34M, down from 902,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Msdc Management Lp who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $13.53. About 6.23M shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand — 3rd Update; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Illinois Plant Operations to Handle Demand; 09/03/2018 – ABC News: BREAKING: .@TurnbullMalcolm confirms new United States steel and aluminium tariffs will not apply to Australia; 09/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL HOLDER VIKING GLOBAL REPORTS 5.5% PASSIVE STAKE; 17/04/2018 – MasterMetals: Argentina expects exemption from US steel, aluminum import tariffs; 12/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL SEES 2018 EBITDA $1.7B; 13/03/2018 – U.S. STEEL EXTENDS DECLINE, FALLING AS MUCH AS 8% IN NEW YORK; 09/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES U.S. STEEL’S IDR TO ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO PO; 26/04/2018 – US Steel 1Q Rev $3.15B; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL’S IDR RAISED TO BB- FROM B+ BY FITCH

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 5.09M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo leads race to buy Pfizer consumer unit; U.K. saves $113 million a year on a biosimilar; 01/05/2018 – PFE SPLITTING COMPANY UP STILL OFF TABLE FOR FORSEEABLE FUTURE; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer’s Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights; 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev $7.83B

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92 million and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 35,809 shares to 50,062 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 6,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 14.11 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Inv Ltd Liability accumulated 0.52% or 15,062 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne reported 226,756 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 369,121 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.89 million shares or 0.76% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited accumulated 402,892 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Management, a Vermont-based fund reported 120,352 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 450,308 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 165,933 shares. 8,150 are owned by Scholtz & Ltd Liability. 415,534 are held by Stephens Inc Ar. Utah-based Wasatch Advsr has invested 0.07% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Weik Cap Management holds 0.22% or 10,500 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Company holds 6.07 million shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.85% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 445.91M shares.

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 71.92% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.46 per share. X’s profit will be $71.45M for 8.25 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.

