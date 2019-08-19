Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Verity Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding as Market Value Declined; Colgate (CL) Shareholder Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Raised Stake

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 150,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.44M, up from 935,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $72.95. About 1.32M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 8.25B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Hickey to Assume the Role of Vice Chmn; 23/05/2018 – CL COMMITS TO 100% RECYCLABLE PLASTICS IN PACKAGING BY 2025; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 13.32M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s quit-smoking Chantix fails study in adolescent smokers; 09/04/2018 – HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE SAYS TECENTRIQ APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s pursuit of Pfizer consumer business need not be costly move; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer New Drug Sales Show Strength as Investors Wait for M&A; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks for Parts of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 20 RUPEES PER SHARE; 29/04/2018 – #5 Shazam Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization

