Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Thornburg Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake; As Gentherm (THRM) Stock Declined, Trigran Investments Has Lowered Its Position

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 17.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 497,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.29 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.45 million, down from 2.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.67. About 16.16M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 01/05/2018 – PFE: TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN WILL PLAY ROLE IN CANCER TREATMENTS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. -; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 30,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.96M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.52% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 604,105 shares traded or 190.74% up from the average. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has risen 15.72% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM- BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AMENDMENT TO CO’S SHAREHOLDERS RIGHTS PLAN TO ACCELERATE EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 5; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q EPS 35c; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Sees FY Pdt Rev $1.06B-$1.08; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Net $13M; 27/04/2018 – Gentherm Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Gentherm Announces Termination of Shareholder Rights Plan; 26/04/2018 – GENTHERM INC – FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 08/03/2018 – Gentherm Names Yíjing H. Brentano as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications; 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES ALL LOANS DENOMINATED IN A CURRENCY OTHER THAN U.S. DOLLAR MUST BE EUROCURRENCY RATE LOANS – SEC FILING

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $583.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) by 115,490 shares to 4.75M shares, valued at $34.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 677,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shufro Rose Lc invested in 101,379 shares or 0.43% of the stock. 529,583 are held by Highstreet Asset. Aimz Advisors Ltd Company invested 0.52% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 4.08 million shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Co holds 1.20 million shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Strategic Lc has 74,596 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 3.25M are held by Hl Fincl Serv Ltd Llc. Thompson Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.5% or 60,989 shares in its portfolio. Sandler Cap holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 6,100 shares. Amer Svcs Inc reported 149,933 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt invested in 52,621 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada, Nevada-based fund reported 293,195 shares. Ativo Cap Mgmt holds 0.86% or 48,433 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 0.67% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 3.66M shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.68 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New by 17,241 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $36.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 49,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 710,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).