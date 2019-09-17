Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Thompson Investment Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $344,000 as Market Valuation Declined; United American Securities Lifted Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position by $565,117

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 4,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 163,344 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.88M, up from 159,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $136.91. About 10.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Hedges & Company Releases Annual Online Auto Parts Forecast: Online Sales to Break $10B in 2018; 09/04/2018 – Speedcast Strengthens Executive Team With Appointment of Clive Cuthell as Chief Financial Officer; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 13.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 68,989 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, up from 60,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 14.46 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA EXPANDS PACT WITH PFIZER ONCOLOGY; 06/04/2018 – Susan G. Komen and Pfizer Team Up To Support Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients and Caregivers in the U.S. with Educational Series; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC; 17/04/2018 – POSITIVE RESULTS WITH DIVITUM® FROM NEW PFIZER STUDY PRESENTED AT THE AACR CONGRESS; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 19/04/2018 – Pfizer Invites Public to Listen to Webcast of April 26 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLE…; 23/03/2018 – GLAXO WITHDRAWS FROM PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BID PROCESS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Financial Architects has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 959,315 were reported by Proshare Ltd Llc. Paragon Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). New Jersey-based Hgk Asset Mgmt has invested 0.18% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability stated it has 451,576 shares. Texas Cap Comml Bank Incorporated Tx invested in 7,632 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 0.69% or 19,081 shares in its portfolio. Whalerock Point Ltd Company has 2.48% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 100,037 shares. James Investment Rech Inc holds 524,190 shares. Richard C Young And owns 196,181 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.58% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kansas-based Mariner Limited Liability has invested 0.55% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kbc Grp Nv reported 3.66M shares. Cap Investment Ser Of America Inc has invested 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Thompson Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.99 billion and $512.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,432 shares to 89,794 shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,420 shares, and cut its stake in Hanger Inc Com New (NYSE:HGR).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Beach Invest Counsel Pa has 2.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 310,584 shares. Churchill Mgmt Corporation invested in 80,895 shares. Warren Averett Asset Ltd Com holds 0.24% or 11,893 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation owns 2.95M shares for 3.04% of their portfolio. Trustco Fincl Bank Corporation N Y reported 21,750 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust has 1.16M shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Kepos LP holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 23,500 shares. 169,934 are owned by Rampart Limited. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 109,539 shares. Csat Advisory LP holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 40,724 shares. Oakworth owns 1.08% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 42,171 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division reported 613,589 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 900,904 shares.